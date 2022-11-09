BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! After the coldest morning of the season yet so far, we are headed for a nice day today . . . sunny skies and warmer temperatures than what we had on Tuesday for Election Day. We will be back in the low/mid 50s for highs.

Thursday will be warmer yet with still lots of sunshine. It will be breezy out of the south, but temperatures will jump back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

It will stay warm for Veterans Day on Friday, but there will be some big changes in the weather by the end of the day. Friday will start with some sunshine, but then the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole, which will be hitting Florida late today into early Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, will be heading up here to the northeast. We can expect some heavy rain late Friday, Friday night, and early Saturday as those remnants come through. 1-3″ of rain is possible, which could lead to some minor flooding problems.

It will chill down again for the second half of the weekend. There could be a few sprinkles around on Sunday, and maybe even a few flurries in the mountains. Monday & Tuesday will be colder yet under partly sunny skies.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking the potential heavy rain from Nicole over the next few days, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest information for you! -Gary

