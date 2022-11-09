Zuckerman declares victory, returns to lt. governor post

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman Tuesday night declared victory in the race for Vermont lt. governor, returning to the office he first occupied five years ago.

With 86% of the votes counted, Zuckerman was leading Republican Joe Benning by an 11-point margin.

“I am honored and humbled to have been chosen by so many of my fellow Vermonters to be the next Lieutenant Governor. I would like to thank my family for their support and what this effort takes from them. I also want to thank Joe Benning for his strong and respectful effort. I knew going in that we would run campaigns differently than what has become the national norm and I appreciate that we maintained direct communication throughout so that when there were bumps in the road, we could address them directly with each other. A standard of respect and decency that I appreciate and I think Vermonters expect and appreciate as well,” Zukerman said in a statement.

Zuckerman, a Hinesburg farmer, previously served as Lt. governor from 2017 to 2020, when he lost a bid to unseat Gov. Phil Scott. The Progressive Democrat has also served a number of terms in the Vermont House and Senate. During the campaign, he emphasized being an advocate on issues including housing, climate change, and reproductive liberty. He has enjoyed strong support from Senator Bernie Sanders.

Senator Joe Benning has represented Caledonia County for the past 12 years. The moderate Republican was endorsed by Gov. Phil Scott.

Vermont’s lieutenant governor has three primary tasks, including serving as governor when the chief executive is away or unable to serve, presiding over the senate, and casting tie-breaking votes.

