Zuckerman declares victory, returns to lt. governor post

David Zuckerman/File
David Zuckerman/File
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman Tuesday night declared victory in the race for Vermont lt. governor, returning to the office he first occupied five years ago.

With 86% of the votes counted, Zuckerman was leading Republican Joe Benning by an 11-point margin.

“I am honored and humbled to have been chosen by so many of my fellow Vermonters to be the next Lieutenant Governor. I would like to thank my family for their support and what this effort takes from them. I also want to thank Joe Benning for his strong and respectful effort. I knew going in that we would run campaigns differently than what has become the national norm and I appreciate that we maintained direct communication throughout so that when there were bumps in the road, we could address them directly with each other. A standard of respect and decency that I appreciate and I think Vermonters expect and appreciate as well,” Zukerman said in a statement.

Zuckerman, a Hinesburg farmer, previously served as Lt. governor from 2017 to 2020, when he lost a bid to unseat Gov. Phil Scott. The Progressive Democrat has also served a number of terms in the Vermont House and Senate. During the campaign, he emphasized being an advocate on issues including housing, climate change, and reproductive liberty. He has enjoyed strong support from Senator Bernie Sanders.

Senator Joe Benning has represented Caledonia County for the past 12 years. The moderate Republican was endorsed by Gov. Phil Scott.

Vermont’s lieutenant governor has three primary tasks, including serving as governor when the chief executive is away or unable to serve, presiding over the senate, and casting tie-breaking votes.

Related Stories:

Zuckerman and Benning debate for lieutenant governor post

Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vt. lieutenant governor

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
A lunar eclipse will be visible in the skies early Tuesday morning.
Look up early Tuesday morning to catch last lunar eclipse for 3 years
When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot...
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters
File Photo: Catalytic converter
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts
2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations

Latest News

Billy Jones has been reelected in New York's 115th Assembly District.
Jones reelected in New York’s 115th Assembly District
File photo
Voters approve reproductive liberty amendment
File photo
Voters approve Vt. constitutional amendment clarifying ban on slavery
Michael Pieciak/File
Pieciak declares victory in race for Vt. treasurer