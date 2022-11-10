After cyberattack, NY county is extra careful with big vote

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Uncertainty over the outcome of New York’s governor’s race was prolonged on Election Night when officials in one of the state’s most populous counties spotted an unexpected slowdown in the wireless transmission of vote totals, and took action amid lingering concerns over a cyberattack two months ago.

Suffolk County officials stopped the wireless transmission of data and had workers drive memory cards containing voting data to a central office, where precinct tallies could be manually uploaded to state computer servers.

Collecting all those cards from across the 2,373-square-mile county delayed results by around two hours. But in the end, officials were relieved to learn the data transmission problems weren’t because of another assault by hackers.

Rather, information technology experts discovered that electronic security measures put in place to protect elections systems from cyberattacks had overtaxed and slowed an older operating system.

“There was no malicious attack,” said Lisa Black, the chief deputy county executive.

“The firewalls show that the data was going through, that nothing was being blocked. It was just that the system was slow,” she said.

The extra caution was motivated partly because the county has, for two months now, been trying to repair damage done by an electronic attack that crippled its computer systems and public-facing websites.

On Sept. 8, the county’s servers came under a ransomware attack by hackers seeking to extort money. As a result, the county temporarily shut down its servers. As a precaution, it arranged to have election results posted on the website of the state Board of Elections, rather than on its own public pages.

The state Board of Elections began publishing the results of the balloting shortly after midnight — about three hours after most polls had closed.

“It was delayed, but I don’t think it had any impact whatsoever on the integrity of the results,” said board spokesperson John Conklin.

Suffolk County, located on the eastern flank of Long Island, is home base for U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican who was trying to oust incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat.

The Associated Press called the race for Hochul less than an hour after Suffolk County’s data finally became available.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
File Photo: Catalytic converter
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts
Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday.
Police ID victim in Rutland fatal shooting
When a Vermont family's cat disappeared for weeks, they didn't let hope go down the drain. And...
Vermont family finds missing cat trapped in an unusual spot
File photo
Vermont police investigating after teen shot

Latest News

Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the person who robbed a...
New York armed robbery suspect caught on camera
Rescue pets are getting better places to stay while they wait for their forever home.
Animal shelters in New York are getting money to upgrade
Vermont students in grades three to nine will be taking a new state exam in 2023.
Vermont students to take new state test in the spring
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced nearly $5 million for not-for-profit animal shelters...
New York animal shelters getting money to upgrade