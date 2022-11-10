Animal shelters in New York are getting money to upgrade

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Rescue pets are getting better places to stay while they wait for their forever home.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced nearly $5 million is being given to 17 not-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies.

This is through the state’s Companion Animal Capital Fund.

This is the fourth round of funding and projects this year include new living spaces for additional cats, new medical facilities and shelter renovations to include additional kennels.

It doesn’t appear any shelters in the North Country are getting this round of funding.

