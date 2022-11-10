Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash

(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are looking to extend emergency rent and utility relief for low-income Vermonters.

Pandemic relief cash has supported numerous housing and social support programs, but many are coming to an end. Now, federal officials are giving Vermont an extension to use $40 million for programs including eviction protections, transitional housing, and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

If lawmakers approve the plan, officials say it will help Vermonters through the winter months. “The federal funds have been extremely helpful but they have provided a level of support that Vermont can’t pay for by itself. We need to find a balance,” said Douglas Farnham with the Vermont Agency of Administration.

There’s also money for utility assistance that can be paired with a recent extension of funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Related Stories:

An estimated $20M more available for Vt. rental assistance

Running out of cash, Vt. pandemic rental assistance to wrap up earlier than expected

State program aims to help more eligible Vermonters pay rent, utilities

Will end of moratorium bring flood of Vermont evictions?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
When a Vermont family's cat disappeared for weeks, they didn't let hope go down the drain. And...
Vermont family finds missing cat trapped in an unusual spot
File photo
Vermont police investigating after teen shot
The Williamstown Fire Department is investigating a fire at a multifamily home Tuesday.
Williamstown fire blamed on unattended smoking materials
File Photo: Catalytic converter
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

File photo
Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting
Young students in the Upper Valley got a jump-start on Veterans Day with a field trip to the VA...
Upper Valley students visit VA Medical Center ahead of Veterans Day
Sen. Patrick Leahy and his wife, Marcelle, visit Beta Technologies in South Burlington.
Leahy: Work at Beta Technologies leading the way to a cleaner environment
You won't need a license to cast a line at New York fishing spots on Friday. - File photo
Free fishing in New York on Nov. 11 in honor of veterans