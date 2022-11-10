Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are looking to extend emergency rent and utility relief for low-income Vermonters.

Pandemic relief cash has supported numerous housing and social support programs, but many are coming to an end. Now, federal officials are giving Vermont an extension to use $40 million for programs including eviction protections, transitional housing, and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

If lawmakers approve the plan, officials say it will help Vermonters through the winter months. “The federal funds have been extremely helpful but they have provided a level of support that Vermont can’t pay for by itself. We need to find a balance,” said Douglas Farnham with the Vermont Agency of Administration.

There’s also money for utility assistance that can be paired with a recent extension of funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

