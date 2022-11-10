Fire crews battle multi-family house fire

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown Fire Department are investigating a fire at a multi-family home, Tuesday.

Fire Chief William Graham says the fire appears to be an accident, due to smoking materials being left unattended on the porch.

He says nobody was hurt but it was a close call for the second floor occupants as smoke filled the unit and the smoke alarms did not go off.

Unfortunately, a cat and turtle died in the fire.

The home did receive significant damage, but it is not a total loss.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.