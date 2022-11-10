Former Springfield cop stripped of certification

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Springfield police officer has been barred from working in law enforcement in Vermont again.

The Vermont Criminal Justice Council on Thursday announced that Anthony Moriglioni has been permanently de-certified over gross professional misconduct. It stems from two incidents where he reportedly used profane language while interacting with citizens on duty, including one where he allegedly choked a suspect.

Moriglioni resigned from the department back in January and doesn’t work in law enforcement anymore.

It’s the second time in less than two months that the council has voted for a permanent de-certification.

