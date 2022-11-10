Free fishing in New York on Nov. 11 in honor of veterans

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - People can fish for free in New York on Friday.

The state’s last free fishing day of the year coincides with Veterans Day as a way to thank those who served.

“This free fishing day will provide a great opportunity for our brave individuals who have served to protect our democracy and our freedoms to enjoy one of New York State’s many world-class fishing locations,” Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-New York, said in a statement.

Anglers don’t need a license to cast a line on Friday but all other rules apply.

