Free fishing in New York on Nov. 11 in honor of veterans

You won't need a license to cast a line at New York fishing spots on Friday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - People can fish for free in New York on Friday.

The state’s last free fishing day of the year coincides with Veterans Day as a way to thank those who served.

“This free fishing day will provide a great opportunity for our brave individuals who have served to protect our democracy and our freedoms to enjoy one of New York State’s many world-class fishing locations,” Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-New York, said in a statement.

Anglers don’t need a license to cast a line on Friday but all other rules apply.

Click here for more details and to find a place to fish near you.

