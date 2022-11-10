Free fishing in New York on Nov. 11 in honor of veterans
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - People can fish for free in New York on Friday.
The state’s last free fishing day of the year coincides with Veterans Day as a way to thank those who served.
“This free fishing day will provide a great opportunity for our brave individuals who have served to protect our democracy and our freedoms to enjoy one of New York State’s many world-class fishing locations,” Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-New York, said in a statement.
Anglers don’t need a license to cast a line on Friday but all other rules apply.
Click here for more details and to find a place to fish near you.
