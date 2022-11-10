Lake Champlain Chocolates completes move of manufacturing operations to Williston

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lake Champlain Chocolates has completed a move of all of its manufacturing to its Williston location.

The gradual move from the South End facility allows them to have 60,000 square feet of space and other improved efficiencies including having all their chocolate operations under one roof and eliminating the need for trucking between two facilities.

The Pine Street location will remain open and they say consumers won’t notice much of a change. “The one thing that is different is that you used to be able to look into the big windows and see the chocolate being made. So, there’s no chocolate being made like there used to be, however, we do still make our ice cream here and our research and development team is here working on new chocolate confections, so that does still happen at this store,” said the company’s Meghan Fitzpatrick. She says they want to add a window so people can see the ice cream being made.

The Williston location is not open for public viewing.

