Leahy: Work at Beta Technologies leading the way to a cleaner environment

Sen. Patrick Leahy and his wife, Marcelle, visit Beta Technologies in South Burlington.
Sen. Patrick Leahy and his wife, Marcelle, visit Beta Technologies in South Burlington.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Patrick Leahy stopped by Beta Technologies in South Burlington on Thursday to express his support for the cutting-edge company.

Leahy told the team how important the work they are doing is to move toward a cleaner environment.

Beta creates battery-powered aircraft.

Leahy says people in Washington, D.C., have taken notice of companies like Beta that are centered in Vermont.

“I spent 48 years trying to bring investments into Vermont, and when you see something like this, it proves the effort is worth it because no matter what might come in the government program, there’s going to be private entrepreneurs who are going to think of the things and just need the funding for it,” said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Beta leadership thanked Leahy for his visit and said the senator has been instrumental to the success of their business.

