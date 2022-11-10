New COTS director brings message of change

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Committee on Temporary Shelter, or COTS, is primed to have a change in leadership.

Johnathan Farrell next week will take over the organization following the resignation of long-time leader Rita Markley.

Farrell has worked at COTS for 11 years. He has said he wants to bring a new direction to homeless policy in the Queen City -- mainly more permanent housing solutions for the clients that COTS serves.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Farrell about his vision for the organization going forward.

