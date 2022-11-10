New crowdfunding campaign to transform the Moran Plant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Transforming an eyesore into artwork.

Wednesday, the State of Vermont has launched a new crowdfunding campaign to do just that with the former Moran plant site -- on the Burlington waterfront.

The Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development and the organization, Friends of the Frame -- want to install bench swings, internet service, an illuminated historical exhibit, and a public restroom -- on and near the steel structure.

If the campaign raises $20,000 by December 15th -- the project will receive a matching $40,000 grant -- for a $60,000 grand total.

Now that the space is a safe place to play -- friends of the frame say -- it’s time to put it to use!

