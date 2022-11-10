New crowdfunding campaign to transform the Moran Plant

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Transforming an eyesore into artwork.

Wednesday, the State of Vermont has launched a new crowdfunding campaign to do just that with the former Moran plant site -- on the Burlington waterfront.

The Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development and the organization, Friends of the Frame -- want to install bench swings, internet service, an illuminated historical exhibit, and a public restroom -- on and near the steel structure.

If the campaign raises $20,000 by December 15th -- the project will receive a matching $40,000 grant -- for a $60,000 grand total.

Now that the space is a safe place to play -- friends of the frame say -- it’s time to put it to use!

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
File Photo: Catalytic converter
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
A lunar eclipse will be visible in the skies early Tuesday morning.
Look up early Tuesday morning to catch last lunar eclipse for 3 years
When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot...
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters

Latest News

Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Chittenden
Police are investigating an aggravated assault, teen shot
Fire crews respond to a fire at a multi-family home in Williamstown
Fire crews battle multi-family house fire
Health Watch: Dartmouth Cancer Center celebrates 50 years