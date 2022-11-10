New York armed robbery suspect caught on camera

Deputies say this person robbed the Cumberland Farms on Quaker Rd. in the Town of Queensbury.
Deputies say this person robbed the Cumberland Farms on Quaker Rd. in the Town of Queensbury.(WCAX-TV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store Wednesday.

They say the person caught in the surveillance video robbed the Cumberland Farms on Quaker Road in the Town of Queensbury just after midnight Wednesday morning.

No one was hurt, but police say the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money.

They are asking that if anyone has any information or was in the area to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division 518-743-2500 Option 1. Anonymous tips can be left at 518-761-980.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
File Photo: Catalytic converter
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts
Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday.
Police ID victim in Rutland fatal shooting
A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
File photo
COVID continues to claim lives in our region

Latest News

File Photo: Student Test
Vermont students to take new state test in the spring
Moran Plant
New crowdfunding campaign to transform the Moran Plant
House fire in Williamstown
Fire crews battle multi-family house fire
New crowdfunding campaign to transform the Moran Plant