New York armed robbery suspect caught on camera

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store Wednesday.

They say the person caught in the surveillance video robbed the Cumberland Farms on Quaker Road in the Town of Queensbury just after midnight Wednesday morning.

No one was hurt, but police say the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money.

They are asking that if anyone has any information or was in the area to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division 518-743-2500 Option 1. Anonymous tips can be left at 518-761-980.

