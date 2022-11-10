New York police searching for missing North Country woman

Kelsey Mrozik
Kelsey Mrozik(Courtesy: N.Y. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police in Northern New York are asking the public for help finding a missing North Country woman.

New York State Police say Kelsey Mrozik, 29, of West Chazy, was last in contact with her family on Tuesday.

She was reported missing on Wednesday.

Mrozik is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say she may be driving her silver 2013 Ford Focus. They say Mrozik also has ties to Vermont and Kentucky.

Anyone with information on Mrozik, whose maiden name is Chatelle, is asked to call the state police at 518-314-7561.

