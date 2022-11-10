NH authorities search for armed fugitives

Aaron Butler and Kearsten Simpson
Aaron Butler and Kearsten Simpson(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous.

Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.

Butler faces a slew of drugs and weapons charges that, if convicted, carry a maximum life sentence. He was previously convicted on federal drug charges in Vermont. Simpson also faces drug charges.

Police are asking anyone who sees the couple to contact the police.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
When a Vermont family's cat disappeared for weeks, they didn't let hope go down the drain. And...
Vermont family finds missing cat trapped in an unusual spot
File photo
Vermont police investigating after teen shot
File Photo: Catalytic converter
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts
The Williamstown Fire Department is investigating a fire at a multifamily home Tuesday.
Williamstown fire blamed on unattended smoking materials

Latest News

Kelsey Mrozik
New York police searching for missing North Country woman
File photo
After cyberattack, NY county is extra careful with big vote
Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the person who robbed a...
New York armed robbery suspect caught on camera
Rescue pets are getting better places to stay while they wait for their forever home.
Animal shelters in New York are getting money to upgrade