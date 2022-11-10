NH authorities search for armed fugitives

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous.

Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.

Butler faces a slew of drugs and weapons charges that, if convicted, carry a maximum life sentence. He was previously convicted on federal drug charges in Vermont. Simpson also faces drug charges.

Police are asking anyone who sees the couple to contact the police.

