Police are investigating an aggravated assault, teen shot

NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an aggravated assault, after a teenager was shot, Wednesday.

Vermont State Police say just before 7:00 a.m. 19 year-old Kalil Laboy, of Springfield, Massachusetts arrived to the North Country Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say Laboy was assaulted and shot, with non-life threatening injuries. Police say they don’t have a motive behind the incident.

