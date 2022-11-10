Police are investigating an aggravated assault, teen shot

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST
NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an aggravated assault, after a teenager was shot, Wednesday.

Vermont State Police say just before 7:00 a.m. 19 year-old Kalil Laboy, of Springfield, Massachusetts arrived to the North Country Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say Laboy was assaulted and shot, with non-life threatening injuries. Police say they don’t have a motive behind the incident.

