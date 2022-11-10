Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Chittenden
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHITTENDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police and the Chittenden Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire in the Town of Chittenden.
Fire Crews say they responded to a camp on Middle Road to find the entire house engulfed in flames. They say this happened around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say nobody was inside or hurt but it is considered suspicious.
The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.
