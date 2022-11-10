Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Chittenden

CHITTENDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police and the Chittenden Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire in the Town of Chittenden.

Fire Crews say they responded to a camp on Middle Road to find the entire house engulfed in flames. They say this happened around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say nobody was inside or hurt but it is considered suspicious.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

