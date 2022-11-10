State sees power storage as part of solution to meet green energy goals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont continues to look for ways to go green, but the question of how well the renewable energy grid will hold up through the long, cold winters remains. The Vermont Department of Public Service says energy storage could be one part of the solution.

As we electrify more sectors of our lives, from EVs to cold climate electric heat pumps, we draw more energy. So we need to make sure we continue to prepare our energy grid.

The availability of some renewable resources, like solar, are often most strained during the winter. Wind and hydropower are still available then, but the Vermont Department of Public Service also sees energy storage as a part of the energy puzzle.

The Public Service Department says years from now, as we lean harder on renewables, we need to take advantage of them when they are working well, like in the summer, and have some of that stored power ready to go in at times when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing.

Anne Margolis with the Department of Public Service says energy storage can be one part of the equation.

“Storing energy is going to be crucial in being able to meet 100% 24/7, so 100% renewable every hour of the year, not just netted on an annual basis. We are really going to have to look hardest to meet hours and months of the year,” Margolis said.

Margolis says advancements in generation technologies that can supply during high demand, but low productivity times are also key.

We have also heard of the energy storage idea before with GMP, they deploy this technology currently more small-scale, like with Tesla Powerwalls or in microgrid technology. Margolis says to think of that, but more massive and widespread.

Margolis says storage isn’t the only thing they see as a viable option for a safety net. She says we can also look to energy banking with other regions we are connected with to help meet demand. But she also sees a wide range of resources like wind, hydropower and solar all synchronized interacting with the grid both drawing from it and giving back to it as crucial.

We will also have to manage the demand consumers ask for from the grid.

