Upper Valley students visit VA Medical Center ahead of Veterans Day

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a special day at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction on Thursday as kids visited campus to celebrate veterans and get a jump-start on Veterans Day.

“The vehicle was really fun,” said Julie Sedrak, a third grader. “When he turned on the green lights, everybody is having a dance party!”

Getting a look inside a military ambulance for the Army reserves was just one of several experiences for elementary students from the White River School at the VA Thursday.

The field trip, which also included a ride on adaptive therapy bikes and a K-9 demonstration, was designed to give the kids a better understanding of what happens behind the VA’s walls.

“Veterans Day is not just a day off,” said Katherine Tang of the VA Medical Center. “Veterans are ordinary people in their everyday life that did something extra special for them.”

Teachers say the in-person experience helps bring their lesson plans to life.

“They learn a lot about history, a lot about wars. So to make that connection between history and what they are learning and the people who actually fight in the wars and all the sacrifices they make,” said Kellina Germann of the White River Junction School.

It also teaches them gratitude. The students wrote thank-you cards to those currently deployed and well wishes to housebound veterans who get care at the medical center.

It seems like the lesson about Veterans Day was well-received.

“They spend a lot of holidays away from their families, so they deserve thanks,” said Zachary Campbell, a fourth grader.

“They give us freedom so we can do all these fun things,” Sedrak said.

It’s also rewarding for the staffers who get to share all the good things that happen at the VA with the younger generation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.