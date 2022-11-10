Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024.

Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.

Burlington used ranked-choice voting from 2005 to 2009 and then repealed it in 2010. An effort to set up ranked choice voting for presidential primaries fizzled out last year, but this coming session lawmakers say they are going to take a look at it for the presidential primaries.

The Vermont Public Interest Research Group supports the reforms that have been implemented in several states for federal elections, including Maine and Alaska. “And that’s a mix of red and blue states. It’s not about one party or anything like that, so I’m hoping that we will find some good support for that,” said VPRIG’s Paul Burns.

Vermont Secretary of State-elect Sarah Copeland Hanzas has said she supports the system for presidential primaries but Governor Phil Scott says he’s opposed.

Related Stories:

VPIRG mock election aims to demonstrate ranked-choice voting

Burlington City Council fails to override ranked-choice veto

Burlington City Council to attempt override of ranked-choice veto

Burlington Charter Committee pushes for ranked voting

What is the Burlington City Council’s ranked-choice voting resolution?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
When a Vermont family's cat disappeared for weeks, they didn't let hope go down the drain. And...
Vermont family finds missing cat trapped in an unusual spot
File photo
Vermont police investigating after teen shot
The Williamstown Fire Department is investigating a fire at a multifamily home Tuesday.
Williamstown fire blamed on unattended smoking materials
File Photo: Catalytic converter
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Young students in the Upper Valley got a jump-start on Veterans Day with a field trip to the VA...
Upper Valley students visit VA Medical Center ahead of Veterans Day
Sen. Patrick Leahy and his wife, Marcelle, visit Beta Technologies in South Burlington.
Leahy: Work at Beta Technologies leading the way to a cleaner environment
Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash
You won't need a license to cast a line at New York fishing spots on Friday. - File photo
Free fishing in New York on Nov. 11 in honor of veterans