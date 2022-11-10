Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024.

Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.

Burlington used ranked-choice voting from 2005 to 2009 and then repealed it in 2010. An effort to set up ranked choice voting for presidential primaries fizzled out last year, but this coming session lawmakers say they are going to take a look at it for the presidential primaries.

The Vermont Public Interest Research Group supports the reforms that have been implemented in several states for federal elections, including Maine and Alaska. “And that’s a mix of red and blue states. It’s not about one party or anything like that, so I’m hoping that we will find some good support for that,” said VPRIG’s Paul Burns.

Vermont Secretary of State-elect Sarah Copeland Hanzas has said she supports the system for presidential primaries but Governor Phil Scott says he’s opposed.

