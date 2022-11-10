BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Plan on some weather changes heading our way as we get into the end of the week. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will combine with an approaching cold front on Friday night to produce about one to two inches of rain across the region. Clouds will thicken up on Friday with rain developing from west to east during the afternoon. Rain will fall heavy at times starting Friday evening. Another round of rain will arrive during the early morning hours on Saturday. Rain will taper to showers on Saturday morning, as clouds remain through the rest of the day. Temperatures will start out in the mid 60s, but fall into the 50s during the afternoon hours.

Sunday will be the start of a long stretch of below normal temperatures. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a few rain showers or mountain snow showers. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the middle of next week. Highs will remain only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overnight lows will be dropping into the 20s. Look for the chance for a few light rain or snow showers throughout the week, especially on Wednesday and Friday.

