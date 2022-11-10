BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have another day with a good deal of sunshine on tap for today, and it is going to be warmer, too, as temperatures top out in the low/mid 60s . . . well above normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 49°). It will be breezy out of the south, especially in the Champlain Valley.

Veterans Day, on Friday, will start with some sunshine, but there will be a big change in the weather as we go through the day. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will be coming up from the south and move into the northeast by late afternoon. There could be some heavy downpours during the evening hours and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

Another batch of heavy rain will come through early on Saturday to start the weekend. The rain will taper off to a few showers later in the afternoon. Temperatures will still be mild as the rain moves through on Friday & Saturday.

Anywhere from 1″ to 3″ of rain, or more, could fall by late Saturday. That could lead to some minor flooding problems around the region.

Once that rain moves off to the east, colder air will be coming in from the west. There may be a few rain, and mountain snow, showers on Sunday, but nothing serious.

Monday & Tuesday will be partly sunny, but on the chilly side with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. There is another chance for some rain/mountain snow showers on Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to track the remnants of Nicole, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online! -Gary

