50 years of co-education at Dartmouth College

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - It has been 50 years since Dartmouth College admitted women. The Ivy League school is highlighting that milestone while acknowledging that when it comes to gender equality, more work lies ahead.

“It’s a celebration of co-education but also a look at where we are today,” said Cheryl Bascomb, Dartmouth vice president for alumni relations.

The Dartmouth Board of Trustees in 1971 voted to admit women and the following year the first co-ed class arrived on campus. But for the students here now, equality is still a work in progress. “I just see it in terms of the legitimacy that men can hold in the society that women have to fight to get,” said Nathalie Korhonen Cuestas, Class of ‘23.

“Gender issues, issues about women’s rights, women’s equal pay are very timely,” Bascomb said.

This weekend influential alumnae, from Hollywood elites to a U.S. Senator, will be on campus to highlight women’s contributions to Dartmouth and the world over the last five decades. Big Green is also rededicating the college’s iconic Dartmouth Hall, which has undergone a $25 million renovation that was paid for largely by women donors.

“I think the question that I don’t have an answer for is what should Dartmouth be doing now to make things better for women here now, because clearly there is still work to be done,” said Frances Pool-Crane, Class of ‘23.

By celebrating the school’s history, college officials say they hope to continue working towards solutions for the future. “It’s time to have women and men keep moving the needle forward,” Bascomb said.

The weekend events will include a panel discussion with women alums on topics that range from politics and athletics to entertainment and the environment.

