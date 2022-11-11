CityPlace work to kick off next week

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work at CityPlace is just days away from getting started.

Construction on the long-stalled project, also known as “the pit,” is expected to begin as early as Monday. The developers this week secured the necessary permits to begin site work. Signage and other preparations will take place before the earthwork commences Tuesday. That’s expected to last until mid-December, when they will be pouring the foundation.

“More than 40,000 cubic yards of dirt have to come out of that. So, a lot of it is coming back for backfill, but we need to get down to the basement level of the garage and the bottom of the footings is a lot of earth that needs to come out and get hauled away,” said Dave Farrington, one of the developers.

In the late spring, he says they expect to begin building upwards.

