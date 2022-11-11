Lebanon PD to crack down on bad drivers

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - Police officers in the Upper Valley have a warning for bad drivers -- knock it off.

The Lebanon Police Department began a mid-day driving enforcement campaign Thursday. Twelve officers patrolled strategic areas of the city -- looking for speeders -- as well as distracted and impaired drivers.

Officers say they hope the high visibility campaign will bring awareness to a growing problem on the roads.

Chief Phillip Roberts, of the Lebanon Police Dept. says, “our motor vehicle crashes have been up over the last couple of months. The injury accidents have gone up 50%. Our DWI arrests have gone up from the average of 6 or 8 a month to 18 for the month of October.”

Officers say the goal is not to hand out tickets, but rather gain compliance. Officers say the majority of stops conducted Thursday resulted in warnings.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.