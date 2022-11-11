Lebanon PD to crack down on bad drivers

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - Police officers in the Upper Valley have a warning for bad drivers -- knock it off.

The Lebanon Police Department began a mid-day driving enforcement campaign Thursday. Twelve officers patrolled strategic areas of the city -- looking for speeders -- as well as distracted and impaired drivers.

Officers say they hope the high visibility campaign will bring awareness to a growing problem on the roads.

Chief Phillip Roberts, of the Lebanon Police Dept. says, “our motor vehicle crashes have been up over the last couple of months. The injury accidents have gone up 50%. Our DWI arrests have gone up from the average of 6 or 8 a month to 18 for the month of October.”

Officers say the goal is not to hand out tickets, but rather gain compliance. Officers say the majority of stops conducted Thursday resulted in warnings.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
When a Vermont family's cat disappeared for weeks, they didn't let hope go down the drain. And...
Vermont family finds missing cat trapped in an unusual spot
File photo
Vermont police investigating after teen shot
The Williamstown Fire Department is investigating a fire at a multifamily home Tuesday.
Williamstown fire blamed on unattended smoking materials
Aaron Butler and Kearsten Simpson
NH authorities search for armed fugitives

Latest News

Lebanon PD
Lebanon PD to crack down on bad drivers
J Skis and Ski the East partner to open flagship store
Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop
J SKIS and SKi the East's new shop in Burlington
Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop
While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of...
New York emerges as exception to strong election for Dems