Mt. Snow faces lawsuit over 2020 accident that injured visitor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mount Snow is facing a lawsuit by a guest who fell at the resort, leaving her paralyzed.

According to the federal lawsuit filed this week, 20-year-old Faith Kereztessy visited the mountain in September 2020. She took the Bluebird Express lift to the top and walked down a trail to another lift. That’s when the complaint says she passed over a low-hanging rope with a warning sign and fell backward off of a metal platform.

Her legal team argues that Vail resorts knew visitors were climbing the lift to take photos and should have put up more barriers. “She acknowledges... well I know she acknowledges her personal responsibility, but it is our position that Vail Industries needs to acknowledge its responsibility to provide its paying visitors for a safe environment, for its visitors in the summer months,” said Chris Dodig, her lawyer.

Vail Resorts did not immediately return calls for comment.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.