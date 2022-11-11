N.Y. celebrates veterans with free fishing day

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Today is the annual Free Fishing Day in New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul says the final Free Fishing day of the year was selected to coincide with Veterans Day, because it’s considered one of the most therapeutic outdoor activities, making it an ideal activity for veterans, and those currently serving in the military.

Last weekend was the annual military and veterans’ fly fishing event, hosted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

