NY Gov. Hochul prepares state for tropical depression Nicole

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to impact our region starting Friday night and into Saturday morning.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets. She’s urging New Yorkers to keep an eye on the forecast and says that the state is ready to respond in the event of any flooding or major wind damage.

Now a depression, Nicole could dump as much as 8 inches of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains and there was a chance of flash and urban flooding as far north as New England.

It was the first November hurricane to hit the U.S. since 1985 and only the third since record-keeping began in 1853.

