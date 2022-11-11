Pets with Potential: Meet Smokestack

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a chinchilla named Smokestack.

He was found as a stray in Essex Junction. He’s about seven years old and he is ready to find his next adventure in life. Chinchillas can live in captivity for up to 20 years!

If you’d like to visit with Smokestack or other amazing animals, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County’s website.

