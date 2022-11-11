Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new business is coming to Burlington, bringing a unique twist on sales with them. J Skis, in partnership with Ski the East, will be opening their doors on Main Street this weekend.

“There’s no better place to have a ski company than Vermont,” said owner Jason Levinthal, owner of J Skis. They’ve been in business for years, selling product online. “For the first time now, you’ll have a place to come and see it.” Half of the store space will be occupied by Ski the East, a group focused on promoting east coast skiing. They sell sustainable apparel and produce content to help with that mission.

“We’re just looking for a super friendly and exclusive place for people to come hang out,” said co-owner of Ski the East Chris James.

Not only can people go into this store to check out the latest products, but customer can anjoy the bar and lounge area to connect with others. “As a skier, I’ve been here for decades,” Levinthal told Channel 3. “There’s not really a place for skiers and snowboarders to come share their passion for the sport.”

Burlington Business Association President Kelly Devine says the number of businesses in the city has been static. Devine says public safety concerns have taken a toll on the city, but she hopes the new experiential model this store is bringing will encourage others to open shop here. “I think it’s an interesting model. It definitely has a lot of examples nationwide, so I really think it’s great Burlington is able to try it,” Devine said.

“Vermont is really just a special place. It’s very supportive of entrepreneurship, skiing, outdoor sports and there’s no better place,” Levinthal said.

J Skis will have a grand opening event this Saturday starting at noon.

