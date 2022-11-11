School officials prepping for new BHS following successful bond vote

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington school officials say its full steam ahead for building a new high school now that voters have approved a $165-million bond measure Tuesday night.

The district is working with faculty, students, and staff to learn what they want and work with the architects to design it. They are also working on getting all the permits and hoping for more philanthropic donations to help take the pressure off taxpayers.

“We want to work with many citizens, out-of-state alumni to be able to identify where philanthropic donations can be done in namings of auditoriums and gyms and classrooms and science rooms and bike racks and benches,” said Burlington School Board Chair Clare Wool.

Students have been attending classes in the former Macy’s department store after the former building was forced to close two years ago because of PCB contamination. If all goes well, they hope site work can begin on the site of the old school next year.

