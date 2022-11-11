School officials prepping for new BHS following successful bond vote

Artist's rendering of Burlington High School
Artist's rendering of Burlington High School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington school officials say its full steam ahead for building a new high school now that voters have approved a $165-million bond measure Tuesday night.

The district is working with faculty, students, and staff to learn what they want and work with the architects to design it. They are also working on getting all the permits and hoping for more philanthropic donations to help take the pressure off taxpayers.

“We want to work with many citizens, out-of-state alumni to be able to identify where philanthropic donations can be done in namings of auditoriums and gyms and classrooms and science rooms and bike racks and benches,” said Burlington School Board Chair Clare Wool.

Students have been attending classes in the former Macy’s department store after the former building was forced to close two years ago because of PCB contamination. If all goes well, they hope site work can begin on the site of the old school next year.

Related Stories:

Burlington voters overwhelmingly approve $165M school bond

Burlington voters to consider $165M school bond measure

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Butler and Kearsten Simpson
NH authorities search for armed fugitives
Anthony Moriglioni/File
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
When a Vermont family's cat disappeared for weeks, they didn't let hope go down the drain. And...
Vermont family finds missing cat trapped in an unusual spot
File photo
Vermont police investigating after teen shot
Kelsey Mrozik
Missing North Country woman found safe

Latest News

SDF
Pets With Potential: Meet Smokestack
Smokestack
Pets with Potential: Meet Smokestack
UVM to launch training program for teachers specializing in youth at-risk
SDF
UVM to launch training program teachers specializing in youth at-risk