Sen. Sanders to attend St. Albans Veterans Day Parade

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) -The St. Albans Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony kicks off on North Main Street Friday morning.

Senator Bernie Sanders says he plans to be there to honor and commemorate Vermont Veterans. Sanders is a long-time member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

The parade starts at 10:30 at Taylor Park in St. Albans.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Friday issued a statement to honor Veterans.  “As the son of a World War II veteran who was severely injured in France after D-Day, I know the sacrifice the brave men and women of our armed forces make, and the risks they take, to serve our country and the values we represent. There is no service more noble than those who are willing to put themselves on the line so that we can live free and safe here at home.,” Scott said. “Although on Veterans Day we give special attention to our nation’s heroes, we should thank those who served every day. If not for them, we would not enjoy the liberties we share today as Americans.”

