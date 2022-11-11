Stefanik all-in for Trump in 2024

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024.

The New York Republican just won her fifth term Tuesday. The once-moderate Republican has evolved into one of Trump’s fiercest supporters. She’s also climbed the ladder within the party, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney in a leadership position.

“I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024,” Stefanik said in a statement to the New York Times. “It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America who has a proven track record of conservative governance.”

Many political analysts have said it was Trump’s brand of toxic politics that turned off many voters Tuesday, preventing a so-called “red wave” from taking over Congress and many down-ballot races.

Trump has not officially announced a run for the presidency but is expected to next week.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.