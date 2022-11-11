UVM to launch training program for teachers specializing in youth at-risk

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will allow the University of Vermont to launch a new program to teach the teachers of tomorrow to work with youth at risk of emotional behavioral disorders.

The funding will go toward Project Resiliency, which officials say is to cultivate future faculty members who teach effectively and conduct high-quality research that is relevant, cutting-edge, and useful in supporting positive child outcomes.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Shana Haines, one of five UVM faculty members leading the project.

