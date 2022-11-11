UVM men’s soccer falls in America East semis to UAlbany

Catamounts now await their NCAA tournament fate
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a late goal by the Great Danes, UAlbany earned a road win over Vermont on Thursday to advance to the America East finals.

Now, UVM awaits its NCAA tournament fate. The selection show is on Monday.

“We’ll see on Monday, what the NCAA tournament decides, the committee decides,” head coach Rob Dow said. “I’m proud of our body of work this season, and that means the number of wins, I’m proud of the big teams we beat, and we’re hoping the NCAA selection committee really looks at that.”

