Vermont’s 8084 celebrates 4 decades of hard rock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For such a small state, Vermont has turned out its fair share of talented musicians and groups over the years. And one of those groups is celebrating 40 years of rock this weekend. Our Elissa Borden takes us through four decades of 8084.

Rehearsals are underway as Vermont rock band 8084 prepares for their 40th-anniversary show, one of nearly 4,500 they’ve performed. “Low and behold, nobody is more surprised than us that Higher Ground is sold out,” said Randy Smith, the band’s lead singer.

As you might expect, the band looks a lot different than it did back in November of 1982 when it formed. Smith recalls it all began after he went to see guitarist Andre Maquera at a show. “Just happened to pick my table to put his foot up on the table as I was drinking a beer and spilled the beer in my lap. So, it was history -- that’s the history of that. It was meant to be, put it that way,” he said.

The other three members joined shortly after -- Frank Barnes, Gary Spaulding, and the late Charlie Hawthorne, who died in 1989. Through triumph and through loss, the band describes themselves as brothers. “We don’t always get along, but we shared a lot of time on the road. When you go out on the road with somebody and you spend two months traveling with them all over the United States, it either makes it or breaks it, and it really tightened us up,” Smith said.

It’s a sentiment shared by the whole band, which has five original records. While they started out playing covers at bars to make ends meet, they progressed far past that. From winning a music competition on a Canadian TV show to being signed by Virgin and Columbia Records -- plus a more recent deal out of Beverly Hills that could get their jams on TV shows and movies.

Despite their success and adventures, 8084 has chosen to stay in Vermont, despite knowing that they might have benefitted from a bigger market. “We’re crazy. We’re crazy for doing this but we love it. We love music, it doesn’t matter how much money anyone makes, we just have fun doing it,” Spaulding said.

And most of that love comes from their base of loyal fans that hail from North America, Europe, and beyond. “I never lose sight of how fortunate we are that we’ve got a great fan base. We love playing together. It’s playing in this band -- and for all of us -- it’s like an e-ticket ride. It’s so much fun,” Maquera said.

Those devoted fans are turning out just to see 8084 rock out at Higher Ground Saturday. They say they’re excited to perform because their audience is always so excited to see them these past four decades. “It astounds me. I’m very grateful. We’re all very grateful that we have that fan base that’s solid, for whatever reason. God love ‘em, I do,” Barnes said.

