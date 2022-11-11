Vermont’s regular season for deer hunting begins tomorrow

File Photo
File Photo(KY3)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s regular deer season kicks off tomorrow, the two-week season runs from November 12th to the 27th.

Hunters may take one legal buck if they did not already take one during archery deer season.

After they bag a buck, hunters are required to bring the deer to a big game reporting station.

Wildlife officials also encourage everyone to take the usual precautions like wearing blaze orange, dressing for the elements, and letting someone know where you will be before you head out.

And while in the woods, you’re being asked to keep track of other wildlife you see, like deer, moose, or bears, then report it to the state.

Vermont Wildlife officials say it helps evaluate the impact of hunting on the animal population in the state.

You can report the information on the Vermont Outdoor app, or right on the fish and wildlife website.

For more information on the regular season for deer hunting or to fill out the wildlife survey, visit the Fish and Wildlife Department website.

