Veteran runs 100 miles to raise awareness for support resources

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - A Marine veteran Friday is on the second half of a 100-mile run in the Upper Valley, and this isn’t his first rodeo.

Jason Mosel’s journey around Hanover, New Hampshire, and the Dartmouth College campus began more than 24 hours ago, and Mosel says it’s all in an effort to encourage his fellow veterans to connect to resources available to them.

“It’s not necessarily about the miles, it’s not necessarily about the fitness or anything like that. What it’s mainly about is showing people that something that you find unfathomable will allow them to think. ‘What if he can do that -- I can do this If he can do that,’” Mosel said.

He says when he got out of the Marines in 2007, he struggled with PTSD and alcoholism until he picked up running in 2015. Since then, he’s tried to help other veterans get the help they need. He works at Dartmouth College as a network engineer and founded an employee resource network for veterans. He partners with the White River Junction Vet Center, and around 30 Dartmouth faculty and staff are signed up. The number of people who could have connected to the cause is likely much bigger.

“You can feel very isolated, and even though there are veterans all around us, the other thing a lot of us don’t know about is the resources that are available,” said Mosel.

His Employee Resource Network’s celebration was canceled in 2020 due to COVID, so he decided to maintain the conversation by running 100 miles around Hanover. This year, he’s doing his run and is finishing up with an on-campus event with the vet center. The event is open to the public to let people know of resources available for veterans.

“A lot of people don’t know that there are services. What we do at the vet center is that we provide at no cost to eligible veterans and their family members. Mental health -- it’s not known there’s a stigma, no one wants to talk about it,” said Morgana Isenberg, a fellow vet who works at the center. She says veterans face many challenges after being deployed including homelessness, unemployment, and physical and mental health injuries. She says having veterans like Mosel run around town and start conversations about what he’s doing, and why, breaks down barriers for those looking for help. “Having these resources out in the open out in your face. There’s no excuse. It’s there, right? You can just ask somebody, we’re coming to you.”

And for Mosel, connecting even one person to resources means his journey was a success. “That staff veteran that may not know about a resource -- now they will know about the Employee Resource Network. Maybe it’s for a staff member who has a child who’s in the military, who was a veteran, same thing. And Dartmouth has students who come to Hanover who are veterans. It’s for them. It’s for anybody that needs it,” said Mosel.

Mosel began his 100-mile run around 4 a.m. Thursday and expects to finish around 11:00 a.m. Friday.

