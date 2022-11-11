Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After several days of dry skies, look for periods of rain into the start of the weekend. The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will continue to push up the east coast and into New England Friday night. It will combine with an approaching cold front from the west that will likely deliver rain through early Saturday morning. Rain will fall heavy at times with rainfall totals in the range of one to two inches by mid morning on Saturday. Rain will taper to showers during the morning hours, with the chance for a few breaks of sun by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be turning colder as well. We’ll see early highs in the mid 60s on Saturday morning, falling into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon.

It will remain cool for the second half of the weekend. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and mountain snow showers through Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and Thursday as temperatures remain several degrees below normal, near 40 degrees.

Temperatures remain below normal through the second half of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday with scattered rain and mountain snow showers. We may see a little more sun by the end of the week with partly sunny skies set for Friday and Saturday.

