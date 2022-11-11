Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! It is going to be a warm Veterans Day today with temperatures getting into the mid-60s for most of us. But we are in for a drastic change in the weather as we go through the day.

Some sunshine in the morning will quickly give way to increasing, thickening clouds. Rain will be moving in from southwest to northeast quickly during the early-to-mid-afternoon hours as the remnants from Tropical Storm Nicole move into the northeast. The rain could come down hard & heavy during the evening hours.

There will be a let-up in the rain during the early overnight hours, but then another round of heavy rain will come in from the west along with a cold front in the pre-dawn hours. That batch of rain - and possible embedded thunderstorms - will be moving off to the east by mid-morning. There will just be a few, scattered showers for the rest of the day. There may even be a break or two of sunshine before the sun sets around 4:30. Temperatures will start out in the 60s early in the day, but fall through the 50s in the afternoon as colder air comes in behind that cold front.

Sunday will be much cooler, and it will be a bit unsettled with some rain showers and mountain snow showers.

It will stay on the chilly side for most of next week. Monday will feature some sunshine, and so will the first half of Tuesday before another system moves in with more wet weather Tuesday night into Wednesday. There will be some snow showers in the mountains, and maybe even in the valleys, especially during the overnight hours. Some of thoses rain/snow showers will lingter into the first part of Thursday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track the rain from Nicole, and we will let you know of any flooding problems that may come along with that. -Gary

