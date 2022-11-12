Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a lot of live music spots in downtown Burlington. Now one popular venue is at risk of losing their entertainment permit.

Neighbors of Orlando’s Bar have submitted noise complaints to the city, saying they’re going past their permitted time for outdoor music.

“The patio is really what runs this business,” owner Brandon Mossman told Channel 3. He says outdoor entertainment wasn’t originally part of the business plan, but when COVID crept in, things changed. “We just went for it because that was the only option we had to do business and they were only offering outdoor seating during COVID,” Mossman explained. “That was basically the means to keep the business going.”

Mossman says that’s still the case, but that source of revenue is at stake. The city is debating whether to revoke or suspend the venues entertainment license over noise complaints from neighbors, like Holli Bushnell. “I do question how many times going over your hours 20 minutes here or there becomes negligence and stops being unintentional,” Bushnell said.

City Councilor Joan Shannon tells Channel 3 Orlando’s outdoor entertainment permit allows outdoor music until 10:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends. She says the complaints would indicate they aren’t being good neighbors. “Music isn’t loud when we’re enjoying it and want to go out and have a good time, but the same music can be very very loud when you need to wake up at 6 a.m. and go to work,” Shannon said.

Mossman says they try their best to keep it down. After the first complaints, they changed the direction of the stage and got a new sound system. In addition to that, bands get a ten-minute warning to wrap up their sets. The business submitted a letter to the city signed by 50 bands saying they’re aware of and abide by the curfew.

“They do not believe they went over,” Mossman said. “It could’ve been a matter of one or two minutes, but that’s the way live music works.”

Shannon says penalties for violating permits need to be meaningful to businesses to keep it from happening again. No decisions have been in regard to Orlando’s. “I think the permit they have is through April 30th. It could be revoked. It could be suspended for a period of time. We could do nothing,” Shannon explained. “All of those things are possibilities.”

At this point, the council has less than 30 days to deliberate and issue a decision on the permit.

