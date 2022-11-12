What to do: Saturday, November 12

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

Today marks the start of Regular Deer Season in Vermont. For the next 16 days, Vermonters can take one legal buck: any deer with at least one antler that’s three plus inches, or one antler with two or more points. You can find more guidelines on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website. The state’s deer herd is managed to improve herd and forest health. The season wraps on Sunday the 27th.

There are more winter gear swaps happening this weekend. The Cambridge Ski and Board Swap takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. today at the Cambridge Community Center in Jeffersonville. You can find new and used sports equipment available to purchase.

There’s a winter sports swap at the Fairfax Community Center from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. where you can get winter sports gear for any age or size.

There is also a Kids’ Trade and Play at the Capital City Grange in Berlin from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. where you can exchange gear and socialize over refreshments with other families.

Or, head to Springfield, where the library is hosting Paranormal Investigators of New England. Tonight at 7:00 p.m., learn about different types of paranormal activity, the psychology of investigating spirits, local paranormal history, and more. Organizers say it’s a great time to share remarkable stories of unexplained activity, and maybe get some answers from experts.

The Nature Museum in Grafton is hosting a Wilderness Skills workshop on shelter building. Today from 10:0 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. you can learn about the basics of building to protect against harsh weather and extreme temperatures with the museum’s executive director. Using both natural and simple man-made materials, learn to build different shelters so you can adapt your skills in whatever situation you may find yourself in. You’ll also get a brief overview of Leave No Trace ethics. The workshop is outdoors rain or shine, so organizers encourage you to dress for the weather. Tickets cost up to $15.

Or go on a Pride Hike at Shelburne Farms! Today from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. experience the changing seasons with other members of the LGBTQ+ community. The Pride Center, Outright Vermont, and Audubon Vermont hope to create a safe, affirming space for members of the community. These hikes recur monthly; the next one will be at Burlington’s Intervale Center on December 4.

Billings Farm is hosting a workshop to make natural holiday decorations today. In Woodstock from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. you can make beautiful decorations with backyard materials with the Woodstock Inn’s creative director of landscape design. Organizers say it’s a great time to ditch the plastic décor and bring sustainability to this holiday season.

