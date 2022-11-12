BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Any rain will end this morning, with just a few showers this afternoon. There may even be a few breaks of sun. Total rainfall (including Friday’s rain) will be 1 to 2 inches, with the higher amounts in New York. Temperatures will drop off into the 50s during the afternoon. A weaker system will then bring scattered showers and mountain snow showers on Sunday. It will be colder, with highs in the mid 40s.

After a number of days with mild temperatures, we’re in for a real taste of late fall next week. Monday will have plenty of sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs in the 30s to around 40 degrees. Tuesday will be dry and continued chilly.

Models are hinting at a coastal storm for Wednesday. At this point, showers and mountain snow showers are expected, but we’ll keep an eye on it. A few sprinkles and flurries are possible Thursday, then Friday will be fair. Temperatures will remain rather chilly as we inch closer and closer to winter.

