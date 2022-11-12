BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will merge with a cold front and bring additional rain Saturday morning. The rain may be heavy at times, and there’s the chance for a thunderstorm. Total rainfall (including Friday’s rain) will be 1 to 2 inches, with the higher amounts in New York. Flooding isn’t expected, but ponding of roads is likely, so use caution if you’re traveling. The rain will quickly taper to just a few afternoon showers. In fact, some afternoon sun is possible. Early highs near 60 degrees will drop off into the 50s during the afternoon. A trailing trough will then bring scattered showers and mountain snow showers on Sunday. It will be colder, with highs in the mid 40s.

After a number of days with mild temperatures, we’re in for a real taste of late fall next week. Monday will have plenty of sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs in the 30s to around 40 degrees. Tuesday will be dry and continued chilly.

Models are hinting at a coastal storm for Wednesday. At this point, showers and mountain snow showers are expected, but we’ll keep an eye on it. A few sprinkles and flurries are possible Thursday, then Friday will be fair. Temperatures will remain rather chilly as we inch closer and closer to winter.

