Barre Police investigating possible abduction attempts

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police are investigating two reports of suspicious, possibly abduction-like activity.

On Friday afternoon, police say an 8-year-old boy reported a threatening encounter with an adult man described to be in his 40s. Police say he was driving a blue Ford truck near Brook Street and North Seminary Street.

Then, on Saturday, after seeing a social media post about the incident, a resident told police he witnessed a similar suspicious incident. Police say it also involved a blue Ford truck that was following a group of three young boys walking on Merchant Street.

Both incidents are under investigation.

