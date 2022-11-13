Barre Police investigating possible abduction attempts
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police are investigating two reports of suspicious, possibly abduction-like activity.
On Friday afternoon, police say an 8-year-old boy reported a threatening encounter with an adult man described to be in his 40s. Police say he was driving a blue Ford truck near Brook Street and North Seminary Street.
Then, on Saturday, after seeing a social media post about the incident, a resident told police he witnessed a similar suspicious incident. Police say it also involved a blue Ford truck that was following a group of three young boys walking on Merchant Street.
Both incidents are under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.