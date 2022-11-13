Biologists to collect important information this rifle hunting season

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Regular dear rifle season has kicked off in Vermont Saturday.

“They’re getting some nice healthy-looking deer and they seem to be reporting seeing a lot of deer out there,” said Alyssa Bennett, a small mammal Biologist with Vermont Fish & Wildlife

Hunters may take one legal buck -- if they did not already take one during archery deer season.

“We have a lot of public land available where people can go and hunt and that’s a great opportunity,” said Bennett.

Hunters are required to report deer in person at a big game reporting station during the regular season. This requirement allows biologists to collect important information from as many deer as possible.

“it’s the best way for us to get information on how healthy our deer herd is and how we can best manage them so that people do have those hunting opportunities. And also, we’re keeping an eye on the impacts that deer have on the habitat,” said Bennett.

You can bring deer into 10 biological stations statewide. People I spoke to say they’re happy to do their part.

“it’s just the right way to do it. These people that do conservation They know what’s best for the deer herd. This is their job, they’re out there 24/7, you know, getting the data,” said Colin Jennings, a hunter from Bristol.

Hunters say so far, the season has posed a few challenges which they’ve shared with the biologists.

“It’s been pretty challenging for a lot of people, you know, warm weather coming in. I know it’s been probably pretty hard with the ticks,” said Jennings.

Wildlife officials also encourage everyone take the usual precautions -- like wearing blaze orange, dressing for the elements -- and letting someone know where you will be.

Hunters who do not go to a biological reporting station are asked to provide a tooth from their deer.

The two-week season ends on November 27th.

