Car crashes into South Burlington wastewater pump station

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just after midnight Saturday, South Burlington fire and police responded to a crash that left a large hole in the side of the city’s wastewater pump station.

Police say it happened on Hinesburg Road in South Burlington. Video from the scene shows a red SUV lodged in the side of the building.

According to police, the driver was speeding and was believed to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

The South Burlington Fire Department, as well as the Public Works Department, responded to clean up and stop water from flowing out of the building.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

