Car crashes into South Burlington wastewater pump station

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just after midnight Saturday, South Burlington fire and police responded to a crash that left a large hole in the side of the city’s wastewater pump station.

Police say it happened on Hinesburg Road in South Burlington. Video from the scene shows a red SUV lodged in the side of the building.

According to police, the driver was speeding and was believed to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

The South Burlington Fire Department, as well as the Public Works Department, responded to clean up and stop water from flowing out of the building.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orlando's Bar in Burlington
Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down
File photo
Mt. Snow faces lawsuit over 2020 accident that injured visitor
Anthony Moriglioni/File
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
File photo
Vermont’s 8084 celebrates 4 decades of hard rock
Aaron Butler and Kearsten Simpson
NH authorities search for armed fugitives

Latest News

The town of Shelburne is flying the Nulhegan Abenaki flag at City Hall in celebration of...
Vt. DCF creates new position to help Abenaki children
Barre Police
Barre Police investigating possible abduction attempts
What to do Sunday, Nov 13
What to Do: Sunday, November 13
Harvest Festival helping to collect food for the hungry