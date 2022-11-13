Church Street Marketplace looking for next Christmas tree

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you have a Colorado Blue Spruce in your yard in the greater Burlington area? Are you willing to let it go to see it lit up on Church Street?

The Church Street Marketplace is on the hunt for its Christmas tree for this holiday season. The city says it has been unusually hard to find a tree this year and they need to cut it down November 18th.

They are currently searching the greater Burlington area for a 30-35 foot Colorado Blue Spruce.

Kara Alnasrawi with the city says its a great opportunity to have your tree immortalized.

“You bring a lot of joy to the community, the holiday tree on the marketplace is highly photographed, people are always swinging by to see it and be festive around it.”

The city says they’ll cover the cost of the removal, transportation and stump grinding. If you have one, you can reach out to the city through their website

