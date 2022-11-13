CVU captures first Division 1 football crown

Redhawks cap off undefeated season
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - After a thrilling final drive, the CVU defense held on for one final play to claim the program’s first Division 1 football title.

“Our whole thing, our whole mentality coming into this game was ‘do your job,’” quarterback Ollie Cheer said. “That’s what we did. It starts at the beginning and it goes until the final play.”

“I started crying. Completely broke down,” wide receiver Jack Sumner said. “I’ve worked with these guys for the past 365 days, for three years, since coming in 8th grade summer. We got it done tonight.”

