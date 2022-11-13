Gertrude Chamberlin School annual Blood Drive

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gertrude Chamberlin School held their annual Blood Drive Saturday.

The drive was held in honor of longtime South Burlington Educator Kathy Buley who passed away in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Kathy taught in South Burlington for 40 years and was a South Burlington resident and parent. Many community members stopped by to donate, and organizers say they were proud to be able to do their part to help aid in the national blood shortage and keep Kathy’s memory alive.

“When she was diagnosed in 2019. She relied a lot on blood transfusions when they first discovered her cancer and when everybody wanted to help to do something to support her, she said donate blood. I think it’s a special way to remember someone that idea of just giving back to the community that has supported us for so long and supported her,” said Cindy Tan, a special educator at Gertrude Chamberlin School.

And organizers say they want to encourage those who couldn’t make it to this blood drive to donate wherever they can.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.